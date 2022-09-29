Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Members of extreme Jewish sect in Mexico escape encampment

Leader of ultra-orthodox Jewish sect leader arrested on child sex and human trafficking allegations

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

About 20 members of an extreme ultra-orthodox Jewish sect overpowered guards and escaped a government shelter in southern Mexico where they had been held since one of their leaders was arrested last Friday on organized crime and human trafficking allegations.

Mostly made up of children wearing long, flowing robes, members of the Lev Tahor sect pushed their way out of the complex Wednesday night, climbing over one guard from a private security company who had fallen to the ground. The federal government’s shelter for children and families in Huixtla usually receives migrants detained by immigration officials.

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES ARREST LEADER OF ULTRA-ORTHODOX JEWISH SECT ON ORGANIZED CRIME, HUMAN TRAFFICKING CHARGES

They climbed aboard a waiting truck outside and headed toward Mexico’s border with Guatemala. Local police, National Guard and Mexico’s immigration agency said they did not pursue them.

Adult and child members of ultra-orthadox Jewish sect Lev Tahor are seen here in the village of San Juan La Laguna, Mexico, on Aug. 24, 2014, where they are currently being investigated by Mexican authorities for child sex crimes and human trafficking allegations.

Adult and child members of ultra-orthadox Jewish sect Lev Tahor are seen here in the village of San Juan La Laguna, Mexico, on Aug. 24, 2014, where they are currently being investigated by Mexican authorities for child sex crimes and human trafficking allegations. (REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez)

On Friday, authorities arrested Menachem Endel Alter of Jerusalem, a leader of the Lev Tahor sect on allegations of organized crime and human trafficking in Tapachula near the Guatemalan border. Members of the sect said a second leader was also arrested, but authorities did not confirm it.

Lev Tahor has had legal problems elsewhere.

Last November, two leaders of the group were convicted of kidnapping and child sexual exploitation crimes in New York. They allgedly kidnapped two children from their mother to return a 14-year-old girl to an illegal sexual relationship with an adult male.

SPECIAL PROSECUTOR IN MEXICO'S INVESTIGATION INTO 43 MISSING STUDENTS RESIGNS

The sect is known to have members in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala and Israel.