Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

Marines injured in Japan rollover accident, hospital sparks confusion with mass casualty notification

Personnel expressed confusion on the authenticity of the emergency message

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Marines injured in Japan rollover accident Video

Marines injured in Japan rollover accident

The Marines were injured after a tactical vehicle rolled over. They were 'transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa with non-life-threatening injuries,' according to the Marine Expeditionary Force Okinawa.

A "mass casualty exercise" in Okinawa, Japan, became more real than expected on Thursday after a vehicular accident threatened the lives of more than eight U.S. Marines. 

A Light Tactical Vehicle in the Okinawan Jungle Warfare Training Center rolled onto its side Thursday with multiple military personnel aboard. 

"There will be an investigation on this afterwards," 3rd Marine Division spokesman Maj. Clay Groover said to outlet Stars and Stripes in a Thursday statement. "Everyone seems to be OK at this point."

JAPAN'S FUKUSHIMA NUCLEAR PLANT URGED TO IMPROVE COMMUNICATION AFTER RADIOACTIVE WATER LEAK

3rd Marine Littoral Regiment

Photo published to social media shows a support team training exercise conducted by the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Marine Corps Training Area in Bellows, Hawaii. (3dmardiv/Instagram)

No life-threatening casualties were reported, but those involved suffered some injuries. 

Marines sustained potential concussion, Groover told Stars and Stripes, as well as back pain and reports of dizziness.

The accident coincided with a pre-planned emergency preparedness drill at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa.

JAPAN JOINS LIST OF COUNTRIES SUSPENDING FUNDS TO UNRWA AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF STAFFERS PARTICIPATING ON OCT 7

"USNHO is currently experiencing a real world mass casualty event," the hospital announced at 1 p.m. "Please avoid the Emergency Department for non-emergent needs."

The hospital emphasized that the announcement was a "Real World Actual" incident and not part of the scheduled drills. It announced the situation via social media.

US Naval Hospital Okinawa

The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, which issued an emergency message to personnel on the same day a "mass casualty exercise" was expected, leading to widespread confusion. (Google Earth)

Public comments expressed confusion due to the coincidence of the drills and the actual rolled vehicle incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hospital was forced to continue expressing the authenticity of the warning, telling the public, "This is not an exercise."

"We are currently experiencing a real-world emergency involving multiple patients," the hospital wrote at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Between eight and 10 Marines were aboard the vehicle when it lost control and rolled onto its side, according to Stars and Stripes.

The incident occurred in the island's northern region.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com