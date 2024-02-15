Marines injured in Japan rollover accident, hospital sparks confusion with mass casualty notification

A "mass casualty exercise" in Okinawa, Japan, became more real than expected on Thursday after a vehicular accident threatened the lives of more than eight U.S. Marines.

A Light Tactical Vehicle in the Okinawan Jungle Warfare Training Center rolled onto its side Thursday with multiple military personnel aboard.

"There will be an investigation on this afterwards," 3rd Marine Division spokesman Maj. Clay Groover said to outlet Stars and Stripes in a Thursday statement. "Everyone seems to be OK at this point."

JAPAN'S FUKUSHIMA NUCLEAR PLANT URGED TO IMPROVE COMMUNICATION AFTER RADIOACTIVE WATER LEAK

No life-threatening casualties were reported, but those involved suffered some injuries.

Marines sustained potential concussion, Groover told Stars and Stripes, as well as back pain and reports of dizziness.

The accident coincided with a pre-planned emergency preparedness drill at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa.

JAPAN JOINS LIST OF COUNTRIES SUSPENDING FUNDS TO UNRWA AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF STAFFERS PARTICIPATING ON OCT 7

"USNHO is currently experiencing a real world mass casualty event," the hospital announced at 1 p.m. "Please avoid the Emergency Department for non-emergent needs."

The hospital emphasized that the announcement was a "Real World Actual" incident and not part of the scheduled drills. It announced the situation via social media.

Public comments expressed confusion due to the coincidence of the drills and the actual rolled vehicle incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hospital was forced to continue expressing the authenticity of the warning, telling the public, "This is not an exercise."

"We are currently experiencing a real-world emergency involving multiple patients," the hospital wrote at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Between eight and 10 Marines were aboard the vehicle when it lost control and rolled onto its side, according to Stars and Stripes.

The incident occurred in the island's northern region.