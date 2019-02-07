Man used bubble gun, syringe filled with red liquid to rob bank: police

His bubble was burst.

A Jordanian man living in Israeli illegally was busted for holding up a bank with a soap bubble gun – and threatening to infect a clerk with AIDS, according to a report.

The 24-year-old first entered the busy postal bank in the southern city of Beersheba on Jan. 20, when he passed a teller a handwritten note in grammatically challenged Hebrew, the Times of Israel reported.

“A robbery give me the money quick I will stab you with a bloody needle I am sick with AIDS,” he scribbled.

The bubblehead also attached a syringe filled with a red liquid to the see-through plastic gun as part of his ploy.

A teller handed him some cash while a co-worker, seated at an adjacent window, continued to serve other customers apparently unaware of the crime in progress.

