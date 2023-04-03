Expand / Collapse search
Puerto Rico
Published

Man in Puerto Rico steals ambulance after involvement in car accident

Police investigating incident still searching for suspects

Associated Press
A man involved in a car accident Monday in Puerto Rico’s capital fled the scene in an ambulance that had arrived to help him, police said.

Police pursued him from San Juan to the nearby city of Caguas but found only the abandoned ambulance, authorities said. Police were searching for the suspect.

Police in Puerto Rico said a man involved in a car crash stole an ambulance that was coming to help him after the accident.

Police in Puerto Rico said a man involved in a car crash stole an ambulance that was coming to help him after the accident. (Fox News)

The accident occurred on one of Puerto Rico’s busiest highways. It was not immediately clear if other people were involved in the accident.

A police lieutenant investigating the incident could not be immediately reached for comment.