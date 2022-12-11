Man kills 3, injures others in Rome condo board meeting shooting

Three women died and others were injured after a man opened fire during a condominium board meeting in Rome, Italy, according to authorities.

The shooting took place in the outdoor seating area of a bar called "Il Posto Giusto," or "The Right Place" in the neighborhood of Fidene. A 57-year-old man reportedly entered the bar, shouting, "I'll kill you all" before opening fire, witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, told La Repubblica daily.

"He came into the room, closed the door and shouted 'I'll kill you all' and then started to shoot," one witness told Italian news agency Ansa, according to Reuters.

Four other individuals were injured as a result of the shooting, with one person suffering serious injuries, according to Reuters. Italian media also reported the man was detained following the shooting.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri confirmed the three deaths while also stating he would be calling an emergency security meeting Monday.

"The episode of violence that upsets our city is very serious. Three lives lost and seriously injured in a shooting during a condominium meeting," Gualtieri wrote on Twitter following the shooting. He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Board members knew the man, according to Ciorba. Several individuals were able to disarm the man before the Carabinieri police arrived.

Ciorba also said the man had previously been reported to authorities after making threats against local residents.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.