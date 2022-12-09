Expand / Collapse search
Moscow shopping mall ignites in flames, killing 1 man

Fire began from welding that violated safety regulations

One man was killed after a massive fire on Friday ravaged a shopping mall on Moscow’s northwestern outskirts.

Authorities said the blaze at the OBI store, part of the MEGA shopping mall in Khimki outside the Russian capital was sparked by welding that apparently violated safety regulations.

The huge blaze erupted before the mall opened it’s doors to customers, engulfing the entire building of 183,000 square feet.

Smoke rises from the OBI mall in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 9, 2022. A massive fire has destroyed a shopping mall on Moscow outskirts, killing one man.

Smoke rises from the OBI mall in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 9, 2022. A massive fire has destroyed a shopping mall on Moscow outskirts, killing one man. (AP Photo/Kirill Zarubin)

Officials initially said arson may have been involved, but later said it was due to unsafe welding.

A probe into the possible violation of safety rules has been launched.