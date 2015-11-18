Man in Quebec arrested in connection with video posted to YouTube threatening to kill Arabs

Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with a video posted on YouTube showing someone threatening to kill an Arab person in Quebec every week.

Police spokesman Andre Leclerc says the man was arrested Wednesday morning.

The person in the video brandishes what looks like a pistol as he speaks about last week's terrorist attacks in Paris that left at least 129 people dead.

Leclerc says a weapon with compressed air was confiscated when they arrested the 24-year-old man.

The video surfaced on Tuesday and followed an attack on a Muslim woman in Toronto that police said appeared to be "motivated by hate."

That incident came two days after a mosque in Peterborough, Ontario, was set ablaze in an act police are treating as a hate crime.