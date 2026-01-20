Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Sharks

Fourth shark attack in three days rocks Australia as authorities close beaches and deploy drumlines

Latest incident follows string of attacks along New South Wales coast that left boy and man critically injured

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A surfer in Australia escaped a shark attack with minor injuries on Tuesday, marking the fourth shark attack off the country’s most populous state in just three days.

The shark struck around 9 a.m. at Point Plomer, about 290 miles north of Sydney, damaging the 39-year-old man’s surfboard, officials said. The surfer suffered only minor cuts.

"The board seemed to take most of the impact," Matt Worrall, captain of the Kempsey–Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. "He made his own way into shore where he was assisted by locals."

Bystanders drove the surfer to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

FISHERMAN SURVIVES NEAR-FATAL SHARK ATTACK WITH OWN LIFESAVING CARE, INSTINCTS THAT KEPT HIM ALIVE

beachgoers walking along shoreline near shark sighting signs

People walk on the sand at North Steyne Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, after a series of shark attacks. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The latest incident follows a string of attacks along the New South Wales coast. On Sunday and Monday, a man and a boy suffered critical leg injuries in separate attacks near Sydney, while another boy escaped unharmed after a shark bit his surfboard.

Authorities closed beaches along New South Wales’ northern coast and in northern Sydney, saying the closures would remain in place for at least 48 hours. Electronic drumlines designed to alert officials to the presence of large sharks were deployed offshore.

couple looking out to sea on beach near shark sighting signs

A couple look out to sea at North Steyne Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, after a series of shark attacks. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

"If anyone's thinking of heading into the surf this morning anywhere along the northern beaches, think again. We have such poor water quality that’s really conducive to some bull shark activity," Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steve Pearce said.

"If you're thinking about going for a swim, just go to a local pool because at this stage, we’re advising that beaches are unsafe," Peace added.

man on beach using drone to scan ocean waters

A man is stationed at North Steyne Beach in Sydney as he uses a drone to scan the water, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, after a series of shark attacks. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

MINNESOTA WOMAN KILLED IN US VIRGIN ISLANDS SHARK ATTACK

Authorities believe bull sharks are likely responsible for several of the attacks around Sydney, noting that recent heavy rainfall has increased murky freshwater runoff into Sydney Harbor.

A female bull shark

Authorities believe bull sharks, like the one pictured above, may have been responsible for at least two of the earlier shark attacks. (Luis Javier Sandoval/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

One of the most serious attacks happened Sunday when a 12-year-old boy was attacked after jumping from a 20-foot ledge known as Jump Rock near Shark Beach in eastern Sydney. Police said the boy survived only because friends leaped into the water and pulled him to shore. Local media reported he lost both legs.

"He is in for the fight of his life now, and the actions of emergency services yesterday gave him that chance," said Superintendent Joseph McNulty of the New South Wales Police Marine Area Command.

Sydney Harbour shark netting on beach

A net runs into Sydney Harbour at a closed beach at Vaucluse in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, a day after a 12-year-old boy was attacked by a shark. (Sitthixay Ditthavong/AAP Image via AP)

An 11-year-old boy escaped unharmed Monday after a shark bit his surfboard at Dee Why Beach, and later that evening a surfer in his 20s was bitten on the leg at North Steyne Beach and hospitalized in critical condition.

Sydney’s northern beaches, including Dee Why and North Steyne, remained closed. Officials said it was unclear whether the attacks occurred near shark netting. Pearce said the Point Plomer area is isolated and does not have nets.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dee Why Beach is near the site where a 57-year-old surfer was killed by a suspected great white shark last September. In November, a 25-year-old Swiss tourist was killed and her partner seriously injured in a separate attack north of Sydney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue