Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drugs

Man arrested for peddling business cards with free cocaine samples stapled on

The suspect is due back in court later this month

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: Report Video

Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: Report

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his take on the report and what he thinks led to the deaths of the three NFL fans. 

A Canadian man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly peddling business cards with free samples of cocaine, police said. 

Seyyed Amir Razavi, 30, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. 

Cocaine business cards

Officers initially discovered the business cards at a casino on Christmas Eve.  (Calgary Police)

The investigation began on Christmas Eve after officers patrolling a casino in Calgary became aware of a business card that had been handed out to patrons. 

ALL ROADS ‘LEAD BACK TO FENTANYL’: CITY OVERRUN WITH DRUGS SEES PROGRESS AFTER OVERWHELMED POLICE GET NEW HELP

Calgary police said the card included the name "Alex Lee" and had a small bag of suspected cocaine. 

Investigators pursued evidence throughout January to track down the suspect who went by the alias "Alex Lee." 

Cocaine Business Cards

"Alex Lee" is believed to be an alias of 30-year-old suspect Seyyed Amir Razavi.  (Calgary Police)

On Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white 2020 Toyota Tundra and arrested the driver. Police conducted a search warrant on the vehicle and a residence off of Beaconsfield Place N.W. 

Cocaine business cards

In addition to drugs, police found about $1,280 in cash.  (Calgary Police)

The search yielded the following items: nearly 60 grams of cocaine divided into more than 50 baggies, a digital scale with drug residue, $1,280 in cash, and business cards with the name "Alex Lee" written on them. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per the Calgary Herald, Razavi was released from custody and is due back in court on Feb. 26. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 