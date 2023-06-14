Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mali bus crash kills at least 15 people, injures dozens of others

Cause of the accident is believed to be speeding by tired drivers

Associated Press
At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when two passenger buses collided with a truck in Mali, the government said.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning between Fana and Konobougou cities in the country's south, said Mama Djenepo, the secretary general for Mali's ministry of transport.

SECOND UN PEACEKEEPER DIES IN MALI ATTACK AS EXTREMIST THREAT PERSISTS

Africa Fox News graphic

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens of others were injured in a bus crash in Mali.  (Fox News)

"The accident involved two passenger coaches bound for Mopti, which collided with a 10-ton truck carrying livestock traveling in the opposite direction," he said, adding that the cause is believed to be speeding by tired drivers.

While traffic accidents are common in Mali, especially during the rainy season, this is the worst in the West African nation this year, the government said. More than 680 people were killed last year in road accidents and some 8,200 were injured.