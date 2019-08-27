Madrid area inundated by severe rain, hail storm that spawned dramatic flooding

A massive storm around Spain's capital on Monday spawned severe rain and hail that triggered dramatic flooding that swept away vehicles and caused numerous rescues throughout the region.

Madrid and the surrounding areas were hit by the intermittent storm throughout the day that caused flight delays, flooded tunnels and parking lots and interrupted subway services.

Arganda del Rey, a suburb southeast of the capital, was hit hardest by the wild weather. The storm triggered torrents of water that were through the streets, taking along cars and garbage containers.

WINTER TO FEATURE 'POLAR COASTER' MIX OF FRIGID TEMPERATURES, SNOW: FARMERS' ALMANAC

Resident Larisa Andrei was at home with her family when she noticed the escalating rainfall, followed by significant hail and then captured dramatic footage of raging floods.

Videos posted to Twitter by local residents showed cars being washed down flooded streets. Large hail could also be seen falling in several neighborhoods.

Spain's meteorological agency says it registered more than 9,000 bolts of lightning in six hours.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN SPURS PUERTO RICO TO DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY, AS FLORIDA UNDER POSSIBLE THREAT

Several villages nearby were also affected, but there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters responded to more than 1,000 calls for service, most of which included fallen trees or flooding, El Pais reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Spain's meteorological agency said that by Tuesday, the rains had moved to the east coast and the Mediterranean Balearic Islands, such as Mallorca.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.