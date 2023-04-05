Madeleine McCann's parents react to DNA test of woman claiming to be missing British girl

Madeleine McCann's parents have issued a statement after a Polish woman claiming to be the missing British girl received the results of a DNA test apparently proving that she is not.

The Polish woman , Julia Faustyna, who also goes by Julia Wendlet, had been claiming for weeks on Instagram and TikTok that she may be McCann, who disappeared at age 3, but DNA test results apparently show that she is not British at all.

"There isn’t anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police," a family spokesperson told The New York Post.

Faustyna amassed tens of thousands of followers – many of whom were critical of her claims – on her Instagram account, @iammadeleinemccann. She and Fia Johansson, a psychic social media star who offered to represent Faustyna as her spokesperson, even appeared on Dr. Phil together last month, but Johansson says it was never about internet fame.

"The test results revealed that she is 100% of Polish heart, with negligible influence from Lithuania and Russia," Johansson said in a Tuesday statement posted to Instagram. "The DNA test results did not show any connection to British or even German roots."

"She truly believed what she was saying, and with so many questions about her childhood it is easy to understand where she was coming from," Johansson continued.

BRITISH GIRL MADELEINE MCCANN STILL MISSING AFTER 15 YEARS

Faustyna's account began posting photos in February. The Polish woman said she has a spot in her right eye and a beauty mark on her cheek that resemble McCann's. She also claimed that details of her childhood do not add up, leading her to believe that she was abducted as a toddler.

Faustyna has apparently reunited with her father following the DNA test results, according to Johansson, and McCann is still missing.

The missing girl's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, along with their three children – Madeleine and twins Sean and Amelie – were on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when Madeleine was taken from her bed on May 3, 2007. The family was staying in a ground-floor apartment.

MADELEINE MCCANN ABDUCTION SUSPECT CLAIMS TO HAVE ALIBI: REPORT

"Due to an active police investigation, Gerry and Kate are not issuing any statements or giving interviews unless requested by The Metropolitan Police ," a spokesperson for the Official Find Madeleine Campaign previously told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police of London told Fox News Digital that they have no new comment on the investigation.

In 2020, German police named convicted child abuser and drug dealer Christian Brueckner, 45, as a suspect in the 3-year-old's disappearance, though Brueckner, a German citizen, continues to deny involvement in the case.

Brueckner is currently serving time in a German prison for drug crimes. He also has a pending seven-year sentence connected to the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We continue to support colleagues in Germany with their investigation," the Met Police said.

McCann's family is accepting donations for the search for Madeleine through their website, findmadeleine.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.