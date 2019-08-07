Madagascar finds body believed to be Cambridge student who fell to death from plane

Police in Madagascar said on Tuesday that they believe they found the body of a 19-year-old Cambridge student who fell to her death last month from a small plane over the island, according to reports.

Alana Cutland was leaving the country where she had been studying a rare species of crabs when she fell from a Cessna light aircraft, The Guardian reported.

Police in the country are investigating whether the student deliberately jumped out of the plane to her death.

The Sun reported Cutland broke open the plane’s door as managed to jump out as the only other passenger and the pilot struggled to keep her inside.

“They have found a human body north of the site where she fell,” the local police chief told The Sun, according to The Guardian.

Police had feared they would never find the girl’s body because of the remoteness of the savannah where she fell.

The pilot said Cutland had a headache before the flight and stayed silent until the incident.

Police are also investigating if Cutland had a bad reaction to medication she was taking, The Guardian reported. They said the body will be flown back to Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital, and will undergo toxicology tests.