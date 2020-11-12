London man rams car into police station over $13,000 COVID fine

A London motorist reportedly upset over being fined for breaking lockdown rules to stem the spread of the coronavirus crashed his car into a police station and set it on fire Wednesday.

The London Metropolitan Police station in Edmonton was evacuated following the incident, which occurred just before 7 p.m. local time. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and other offenses.

He was not identified and no officers or members of the public were injured.

The man reportedly rammed the vehicle into the north London police station and doused it with a flammable liquid before setting it ablaze. The Sun reported he snapped after being fined up to $13,117 for flouting Britain's lockdown rules. It was not clear which regulations were allegedly violated.

Video footage posted to social media appears to show officers taking the man into custody next to the fire.

Other clips show a man pouring the liquid on the car and street before onlookers.

Scotland Yard sent counterterrorism officers to the station. The agency later said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

“This was not believed to be terror-related and those living and working in the area can be reassured that this appears to have been an isolated incident that poses no ongoing risk to community safety,” Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming said.

Britain imposed new lockdown measures last week amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

The rules include the closure of pubs, restaurants -- except for take-out orders -- entertainment venues and non-essential shops. Residents are urged to stay indoors except to travel to work and school. Large gatherings are also prohibited.