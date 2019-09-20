London police release facial reconstruction image in decade-old cold case murder

London police are hoping to crack a cold case murder dating back more than a decade with a digital reconstruction of the victim’s face.

The skeletal remains of the unidentified victim were found wrapped in a sleeping bag in an abandoned factory, in Forest Gate, east London.

“I would urge people reading this appeal, especially those living in the area where this man’s remains were found, to look closely at the reconstruction and think whether you may have seen him,” Detective Inspector Darren Jones said Friday, according to the Evening Standard.

Scientists at Dundee University created the facial reconstruction which was released Friday following intricate analysis of evidence at the scene, the paper reported.

A forensic anthropologist sifted through and examined 100 sacks of industrial rubble as part of the investigation.

Police opened a homicide investigation in 2016 when they discovered the remains.

They believe the victim was beaten to death, the paper reported.

“Forensic testing suggests he was born between 1971-76 and died between 2003-06,” police said in a tweet.

Investigators recovered the victim’s DNA but weren't able to get a hit when they ran it through a national DNA database, according to the paper.

The only other known clue was a packet of chewing tobacco that was found in the sleeping bag.

Police said the packet could only have come from India.