Liz Truss says pledges support for Israel, says she is a 'huge zionist'

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss stated that she is a "huge Zionist and huge supporter of Israel" and vowed never to let Iran obtain nuclear weapons Sunday.

Truss made the comments during a Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Sunday, saying her new administration sought to continue to strengthen Britain's relationship with Israel. Israel was far from the central theme at Sunday's conference, however, as Truss's government is already in turmoil.

"Believe me, the UK will never allow – together with our allies – Iran to get a nuclear weapon," she said.

"In this world – where we are facing threats from authoritarian regimes who don’t believe in freedom and democracy – two free democracies, the UK and Israel, need to stand shoulder to shoulder and we will be even closer in the future," she continued.

Truss only entered office Sept. 5, but her government is already facing turmoil. Truss walked back plans for a massive tax cut after the policy sent shock waves into the economy last week.

Her plan had called for eliminating the nation's top tax bracket, providing a large tax cut for citizens making more than $168,000 annually.

Truss and her government stood against criticism of the plan for days, arguing that it would create economic growth amid fears of a recession. She nevertheless backed down on Monday.

"We get it and we have listened," she wrote in a Monday tweet. "The abolition of the 45pc rate had become a distraction from our mission to get Britain moving. Our focus now is on building a high growth economy that funds world-class public services, boosts wages, and creates opportunities across the country."

The British' Pound's value plummeted to near-parity with the U.S. dollar when Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng first announced Truss's tax cut plan in late September.

The Pound has now risen to roughly $1.12 following Monday's announcement, up from a record low of $1.03.

The economic turmoil has sent voters flocking to the left-wing Labor Party, which enjoyed a 19-point lead in polls as of Saturday.

Her Labor Party opponents have reportedly taken to referring to the nation's economic crisis as "the Trussterf---."