Lightning kills at least 10 in India amid heavy rain

Associated Press
PATNA, India — Lightning killed at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Sunday, a government official said.

Pratay Amrit, a Bihar state disaster management official, said nine others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district.

They were harvesting vegetables in farms, about 35 miles north of Patna, the state capital.

Amrit said nine villagers died on the spot and one later died in a hospital.

In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state during the monsoon season.