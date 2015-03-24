Libyan government says 24 soldiers killed, 120 injured in recent Benghazi suicide attacks

Libya's elected government says a series of recent "terrorist attacks" in the eastern city of Benghazi killed 24 soldiers and wounded 120.

The statement Friday comes a day after the attacks, which included at least two suicide bombers ramming into positions manned by troops loyal to renegade Gen. Khalifa Hifter.

The attacks targeted Hifter's forces, which are cornered in Benghazi's Benina airport after Islamist militias dealt a heavy blow to his forces and overran army barracks in the city. Officials initially said Thursday that the attacks killed seven people.

Local media reported that other suicide attacks saw bombers use ambulances packed with explosives.

Libya is witnessing the worst spasm of violence since NATO-backed rebels toppled down longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.