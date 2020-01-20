Leopard captured in India after running into house, triggering local frenzy

A leopard has been tranquilized and captured in southern India after it ran into a house, triggering an evacuation and frantic search for the big cat.

The leopard was believed to have come from the Kamdanam forest and ran into a house in Shadnagar town in Telangana state, said Mohammad Abdul Hakeem, a wildlife official.

RARE 'STRAWBERRY' LEOPARD SPOTTED IN SOUTH AFRICA

Despite the evacuation orders, residents swarmed the area to take pictures and video of the big cat. At one point the animal was spotted lounging on the terrace of a house.

Wildlife officials eventually caught the leopard and carried the animal to a truck through a throng of residents trying to get a look at the cat.

“The leopard was transported to the zoo, where it will be kept under observation and released back into the forests after a couple of days,” said Hakeem.

In India, the deadly conflict between humans and animals has increased in recent years due to shrinking forest habitats and urban expansion. According to official data, 224 people in India were killed in the last five years by tigers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

India is home to 70% of tigers in the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.