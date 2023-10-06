Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

Lebanese prison fire leaves 3 dead, 16 injured

Blaze ignited in cells located on the second floor of the prison, seemingly sparked by attempted escape

Prisoners in a Lebanese jail on Friday set their cells on fire, leaving three inmates dead and 16 others injured, according to a police statement.

Police said the fire started in several cells on the second floor in the main prison in the eastern city of Zahle after an apparent escape attempt. It said 19 prisoners suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital where three died later.

The police statement said guards had discovered a hole that was being dug in a wall, angering the inmates who then set their rooms on fire.

Reinforcements were sent to the area of the prison to boost security and make sure no one escaped, local media reported.

Living conditions in Lebanese prisons have deteriorated sharply since the country’s historic economic crisis began in October 2019.