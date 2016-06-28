Leader of UK Independence Party booed at European parliament after Brexit

Nigel Farage, the leader of the anti-Europe U.K. Independence Party, confronted European Union parliament officials with a damning speech met with boos and jeers Tuesday, less than a week after Britain's vote to leave the EU.

"Most of you have never done a proper job in your lives," Farage told EU leaders in Brussels. He demanded a "grown up and sensible attitude to how we negotiate a different relationship," and predicted, "the U.K. will not be the last member state to leave the European Union."

In the wake of last Thursday's vote, opposition parties in the Netherlands, France and Finland have already called for similar votes on whether to stay or leave the EU.

“Isn’t it funny,” Farage said. “When I came here 17 years ago and said I wanted to lead a campaign to get Britain to leave the European Union, you all laughed at me. Well, you’re not laughing now.”

Farage said that he wanted out negotiations to start swiftly but insisted that "even no deal is better for the United Kingdom than the current rotten deal that we got."

Farage was booed when he urged the EU to give Britain a good trade deal when it leaves, saying that jobs in Germany's auto sector might be at stake if it didn't.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his resignation after the referendum, told EU parliament he hoped Brexit talks would be as constructive as possible, insisting the British people "mustn't turn our backs on Europe."

He added, "I very much hope we'll seek the closest possible relationship in terms of trade and cooperation and security, because that is good for us and good for them."

European Council chief Donald Tusk announced the EU would hold a meeting in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, in September to assess the European Union's future. He said he aimed to avoid rushing into reform. Britain will not be invited.

"We need a few weeks to prepare this process and maybe the best place will be Bratislava," said Tusk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report