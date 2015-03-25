Lawmaker: 1 killed in protests by Kurds denouncing construction of military post in Turkey

A Kurdish politician says paramilitary police have fired on a group of Kurdish protesters in southeast Turkey, killing one person and injuring eight others.

Kurdish legislator Nazmi Gur told The Associated Press the protesters were demonstrating Friday against construction work to expand a military post in the mainly Kurdish town of Lice.

The state-run news agency says security forces fired warning shots into the air to disperse the protesters after some hurled fire bombs and stones.

It reported there were seven people hurt. The different casualty figures could not immediately be reconciled.

The incident comes as autonomy-seeking Kurdish rebels are withdrawing from Turkey as part of peace talks with the Turkish government.

A rebel commander last week criticized Turkish government efforts to build new military posts amid the peace efforts.