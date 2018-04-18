Korean leaders can discuss peace, but not decide end of war

President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" for North and South Korea to discuss the end of the Korean War at their summit next week amid a diplomatic push to end the North Korean nuclear standoff.

But no such deal will be made without the involvement of the other countries that fought the 1950-53 war, and especially the United States.

The reason is that South Korea wasn't a direct signatory to the armistice that stopped the fighting.

The Korean leaders plan to meet on April 27. A summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump is anticipated in May or June.

A South Korean presidential official says the Korean leaders plan to discuss ending military hostilities, but it wasn't clear if they'd discuss the end of the war.