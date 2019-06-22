Kim, Xi promise to build relationship 'whatever the international situation'

In a meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, the leaders agreed to build on their good relationship, “whatever the international situation,” according to reports.

The two-day visit in Pyongyang was the first by a leader from China, North Korea's only major ally, in 14 years. On Friday, the two heads of state discussed “major internal and external policies” of their countries as well as other international issues, according to North Korea state television, Reuters reported.

THE LATEST: CHINA'S XI ARRIVES IN NORTH KOREA TO MEET KIM

“The world may hope that the Chinese leader has the magic touch that can turn a stone to gold, but it is unrealistic to expect that Xi can solve all the peninsula issues with a two-day visit — even if Beijing has always been the most reliable and considerate partner to Pyongyang,” an editorial from the China Daily said Saturday. “Yet Xi has touched the right stone by focusing on economic cooperation to help bring the DPRK in from the cold.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next week, President Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet at a Group of 20 summit in Japan.