Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

Kim Jong Un orders troops to 'gird for a war' and begin offensive preparations amid US, South Korean drills

The supreme leader directed his military officials to 'gird for war' in response to the 'grave political and military situation prevailing in the Korean peninsula'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his nation's military to prepare "offensive" capabilities.

The supreme leader's directives, reported by state media outlet Korean Central News Agency, were given at a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.

"He deeply summarized and analyzed the present situation of the Korean peninsula and its vicinity and made an important conclusion on further stepping up the war preparations of the [Korean People's Army] in an offensive way," KCNA reported. 

NORTH KOREA INVITES FOREIGN GOLFERS TO INTERNATIONAL AMATEUR TOURNAMENT

North Korea Central Military

In this undated photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the North Korean ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The meeting was called to address the "important issue of making the army more thoroughly gird for a war given the grave political and military situation prevailing in the Korean peninsula."

South Korean Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ahn Eun-ju dismissed the country's aggressive posturing, remarking that the communist neighbor nation should be more concerned about other matters. 

"North Korea should instead pay attention to the safety of its citizens with a typhoon approaching," Ahn said, referencing Tropical Storm Khaunun. 

NORTH KOREA FIRES 2 MISSILES AMID US NUCLEAR SUB IN SOUTH KOREA, SOLDIER CROSSING DMZ

The violent storm hit South Korea on Thursday and is expected to make landfall in North Korea on Friday. 

Kim Jon Un speaking to Worker's Party

In this undated photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the North Korean ruling Workers’ Party’s central military commission in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

"We are maintaining a firm readiness posture, and North Korea’s empty threats of force will not work with us," Ahn added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration will "never" seek an end to the 70-year-long conflict, Reunification Minister Kim Yung-ho said last week in one of his first conferences since being appointed.

An armistice agreement in 1953 ended active military combat between the two nations, but Kim warned that a formal end of the conflict would jeopardize North Korea's accountability for prisoners of war and kidnapping victims.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com