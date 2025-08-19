Kim Jong Un calls for rapid ‘upgrade’ to nuclear arsenal amid claims the US is trying to ‘provoke war’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called for the rapid buildup of his nation's nuclear arsenal on Tuesday, reacting to joint military operations by the U.S. and South Korea.

Kim called the military exercises an "obvious expression of their will to provoke war," according to North Korean state media. The U.S. and South Korea began their annual military drills, dubbed Ulchi Freedom Shield, this week and operations will continue sporadically through September.

The North Korean leader argued the drills show the intent by the U.S. and South Korea to "remain most hostile and confrontational," and that North Korea must therefore "rapidly expand" its nuclear arsenal.

"Through this move, North Korea is demonstrating its refusal to accept denuclearization and the will to irreversibly upgrade nuclear weapons," Hong Min, a North Korea analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told Reuters.

KIM JONG UN LEFT FUMING AFTER NORTH KOREA’S NEW DESTROYER DAMAGED IN FAILED LAUNCH

The rise in tensions comes just days after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced plans to end some military activities along its border with North Korea, as well as restore a 2018 military agreement with its neighbor.

WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS TO 'ROCKET MAN' AND NORTH KOREA'S THREATS OVER DENUCLEARIZATION

The agreement ended some military activities at the border between the two countries, including creating buffer zones on land and sea and no-fly zones above the border to prevent fighting. It also ended military drills near the border and removed some guard posts along the Demilitarized Zone.

The deal was signed at an inter-Korean summit in 2018, but it eventually fell apart as cross-border tensions ensued.

NORTH KOREAN AVOIDS LAND MINES TO CROSS DMZ INTO SOUTH KOREA AS SEOUL SOFTENS STANCE ON PYONGYANG

South Korea also dismantled its speakers along the border that had broadcast anti-North Korea messaging for years, a move Pyongyang reciprocated.

Lee said his government would continue to make "gradual steps to restore the September 19 Military Agreement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope that North Korea will reciprocate our efforts to restore trust and revive dialogue," he added.

Reuters contributed to this report.