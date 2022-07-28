Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Kherson cut off: Ukrainian counter-offensive gaining momentum in southern city

Russia captured Kherson in the early days of Moscow's invasion but Ukraine has vowed to take it back

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
Ukraine has made it clear that it intends to take back Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in the south, as its counter-offensive gains momentum. That's according to a Thursday update from British defense and intelligence officials.

Ukraine's efforts have virtually cut off Kherson and left thousands of Russian troops stationed near the Dnipro River "highly vulnerable."

Britain's Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces have probably established a bridgehead south of the Ingulets River, and had used new, long-range artillery to damage at least three of the bridges crossing the Dnipro.

A Russian military truck drives past an unexploded munition during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled village of Chornobaivka, Ukraine July 26, 2022.

A Russian military truck drives past an unexploded munition during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled village of Chornobaivka, Ukraine July 26, 2022. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

"Russia's 49th Army, stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, now looks highly vulnerable," it said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter, adding that Kherson was virtually cut off from the other territories occupied by Russia.

The update continued: "Its loss would severely undermine Russia's attempts to paint the occupation as a success."

A view shows the damaged Antonivskyi bridge in the aftermath of shelling, in Kherson, Ukraine, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released July 27, 2022.

A view shows the damaged Antonivskyi bridge in the aftermath of shelling, in Kherson, Ukraine, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released July 27, 2022. (Ukrinform/via REUTERS  )

Ukraine has indicated that Russia has recently made a shift from attack to defense by redeploying troops from the east to the south.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have launched major missile strikes on the Kyiv and the Chernihiv regions.

An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022.

An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine in what Moscow called a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" the country.

Reuters contributed to this report.

