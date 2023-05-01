Expand / Collapse search
Africa
Published

Kenyan starvation cult death toll reaches 110 as exhumations slow

The official count stood at 103 until 7 more bodies were found Monday

Associated Press
Kenyan officials say the number of deaths linked to a cult on the country’s Indian Ocean coast has risen to 110.

Heavy rains stalled the exhumation process for the third day as government pathologists began autopsies. The official number of victims had been at 103 until Monday and could rise as the investigation continues.

SECOND KENYAN PASTOR JAILED AS STARVATION CULT DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 100

According to the Kenyan Interior Ministry, five people have been found alive over the last two days by searches and aerial surveillance of the 50,000-acre Chakama ranch.

Kenya starvation cult

110 people are now reported dead in connection with a Kenyan cult whose leader allegedly instructed his followers to starve themselves. (AP Photo)

The autopsies began a day after President William Ruto announced that his government would soon establish a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the deaths.

KENYAN STARVATION CULT DEATH TOLL HITS 90, AUTHORITIES LIKEN SITUATION TO JONESTOWN

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said Monday that the Kenyan parliament should "establish whether the deaths ... were acts of rogue pastors, human sacrifices or body-organ trade."

Leaders from the region and human-rights organizations have criticized the government’s slow pace of rescues, and its denying journalists and activists access to the forest.