Kenyan court finds UK man guilty of possessing explosives

Associated Press
British suspect Jermaine Grant, left, sits in a Mombasa Court where he appeared for his terror-links judgement case, in Mombasa, Kenya, Wednesday April 24, 2019. A Kenya court has found British national Grant guilty of possessing bomb making materials. Magistrate Joyce Gandani Wednesday acquitted Grant’s wife Warda Briek Islam and Frank Ngala for lack of evidence. Magistrate Evans Makori read the judgment on behalf of Gandani who was not available. Sentencing will be on May 9. (AP Photo)

MOMBASA, Kenya – A Kenyan court has found British national Jermaine Grant guilty of possessing bomb-making materials.

Sentencing will be on May 9. Grant is already serving a nine-year sentence for forging immigration documents.

Grant is believed to be part of an al-Shabab-linked cell that planned multiple attacks over Christmas in 2011.

Authorities say cell members include Samantha Lewthwaite, widow of Jermaine Lindsay, one of the bombers who killed 52 people on London's transport system on July 7, 2005.