Kenya: President says parliament to discuss electoral body

    Opposition supporters stand by a bus that had been set on fire during demonstrations on Monday, and was then dumped by pro-government supporters outside the private offices of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday, June 8, 2016, as a sign that they held him responsible, in Nairobi, Kenya.

    Protesters carrying sticks and rocks stand behind a barricade of burning tyres, as they call for the disbandment of the national electoral commission over allegations of bias and corruption, in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, June 6, 2016.

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta says parliament will form a bipartisan committee to discuss the country's election commission after opposition protests demanding its disbandment over alleged corruption and bias turned deadly.

Wednesday's announcement follows almost weekly opposition protests and a police response that has included tear gas and live ammunition. Witnesses said at least five people have died and at least 30 have been wounded, many by bullets.

The government on Tuesday banned all such protests.

Kenyatta said he had met with religious leaders from all faiths and the speakers of the senate and parliament to decide on the way forward.

Opposition leaders, Protestant churches and the Central Organization of Trade Unions have called for the disbanding of the electoral commission, calling it biased and corrupt.