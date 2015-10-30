Kenya: Hundreds move out of university hostel fearing attack after 4 students join extremists

A student leader says hundreds of students from Moi University in the outskirts of the western Kenyan town of Eldoret are leaving the school dorms, fearing an extremist attack similar to the one on Garissa University early this year.

Alex Mbugua said Friday students sought accommodation outside the campus after it was revealed four missing students allegedly joined the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab that claimed responsibility for the April 2 gun attack on Garissa University in which 148 people died.

University Vice Chancellor Richard Mibey said rumors that four missing students had threatened to come back to attack the institution was causing the panic.

Kenya police earlier this month warned of the threat of an attack by al-Shabab, which vowed retribution for Kenya's troop presence in Somalia.