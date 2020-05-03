Kenya flooding, landslides leaves more than 100 dead, over 1,800 homeless

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At least 100 are dead and nearly 2,000 are homeless after heavy rains and thunderstorms led to severe flooding and landslides across Kenya in recent days.

Eugene Wamalwa, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Devolution, said Thursday that at least 116 people had died in the country due to the flooding, which spans across 29 counties.

Massive landslides were also reported starting on Friday, leaving dozens displaced in the Kisii County region.

'GARGANTUAN' HAIL FROM THUNDERSTORM IN ARGENTINA MAY HAVE SHATTERED WORLD RECORD

“Some houses were covered by soil, while others are uninhabitable because water is seeping from underground" Kenyenya Deputy County Commissioner David Mbevi told Kenya's Daily Nation. "Trees and crops in farms have also been destroyed."

Flooding along the River Nzoia also left many homes submerged, with more than 1,800 now homeless across western Kenya.

Images showed residents setting up makeshift shelters on the raised ground near floodwaters.

"It has been flooding for three days now; I think the government is not even aware but now we are telling them," said one resident, Vincent Ochieng, according to Sky News. "We are asking if there are any plans to assist us, only two boats are here for evacuating people."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

The Kenya Red Cross has also asked county governments for additional shelters, due to concerns that coronavirus could spread due to overcrowding.

The relief agency's secretary-general, Asha Mohammed, told the Daily Nation much more needed to be done for the people affected.

"We will be doing mobile outreaches with the county department of health to provide medicines and treat minor illnesses," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional heavy rain upstream may cause additional flooding in already besieged communities over the next week.