President Biden silent for hours following Kabul attack that left at least 12 US service members dead

President Biden has remained relatively silent after the attack in Kabul that left at least 12 marines dead and dozens of others on Wednesday.

For several hours after the attack, the commander-in-chief's Twitter timeline was blank and the White House released no statements from him.

As of 3:20 p.m. ET, Biden's most recent tweet from Wednesday read: "We're going to do everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for Americans, our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States." The White House's and president's official Twitter accounts posted earlier in the day about evacuations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki retweeted the Pentagon's statements on the issue. Although the Defense Department held a press conference, the State Department prompted plenty of online backlash when it cancelled their's for Thursday.

HALEY, BLACKBURN, OTHER REPUBLICANS CALL FOR BIDEN'S RESIGNATION OR IMPEACHMENT AFTER ATTACK AT KABUL AIRPORT

"Indefensible that we haven’t heard even a word from the President of the United States today," said Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff under President Trump.

The White House's most up-to-date statement is a "proclamation on Women's Equality Day 2021."

"At least 12 U.S. marines died undertaking a mission to cover for his administration’s failures, and it’s crickets from the Oval Office."

Meanwhile, a long list of GOP politicians have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment.