Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom
Published

Julian Assange extradition to US approved by British government

The WikiLeaks co-founder faces espionage charges in the U.S.

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julian Assange's extradition to the United States on spying charges was approved by British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday.

The WikiLeaks co-founder's legal team is expected to file an appeal in the required 14 days. The development follows a British court ruling in April that Assange could be sent to the U.S.

FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he makes a statement to media gathered outside the High Court in London, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2011. The British government on Friday, June 17, 2022 ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. He is likely to appeal.

FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he makes a statement to media gathered outside the High Court in London, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2011. The British government on Friday, June 17, 2022 ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. He is likely to appeal. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

The Home Office said in a statement that "the U.K courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The decision is a big moment in Assange’s years-long battle to avoid being sent to the U.S.

The U.S. requested the extradition so that Assange can stand trial on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents years ago.

American prosecutors allege Assange helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 