March 17, 2017

Judges look into French candidate Fillon's fancy suits

    French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon sings the national anthem with his supporters during a campaign rally in Pertuis, southern France, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

    French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon smiles as he prepares to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in Pertuis, southern France, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Fillon is facing preliminary charges in an investigation of taxpayer-funded jobs his wife and children received but allegedly never performed. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (The Associated Press)

    French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, center, is surrounded by his supporters after delivering a speech during a campaign rally in Pertuis, southern France, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Fillon is facing preliminary charges in an investigation of taxpayer-funded jobs his wife and children received but allegedly never performed. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (The Associated Press)

PARIS – A French justice official said judges who are looking into alleged fake jobs arranged by French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will extend their investigation to the expensive suits he received as a gift by an unidentified benefactor.

The official spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Five days ago, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper suggested a possible conflict of interest around the suits, which were bought at a pricey Parisian boutique, saying they were worth more than 48,000 euros ($52,000) over the past five years — including two suits worth 13,000 euros ($14,000) last month.

Fillon, a conservative, is facing charges for taxpayer-funded jobs his wife and children received but allegedly never performed.

He has vowed to keep campaigning for France's two-round, April-May presidential election.