Jim Caviezel starring in Bolsonaro biopic as son of jailed former president launches 2026 campaign

A biopic about Brazil’s jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro is in production, his son Carlos has confirmed.

In a post shared on X after his brother, Flavio, entered the country's 2026 presidential race, Carlos lavished praise on American actor Jim Caviezel, who stars as the ex-president in the film.

"Jim Caviezel, thank you for everything," Carlos wrote, describing the "Passion of the Christ" actor as a figure whose legacy would be "admired by good people and envied by those who seek destruction."

Carlos added that working with Caviezel had given him "one of the greatest gifts" of his life, before closing with, "God, Jesus and Freedom."

Caviezel has been linked to far-right conspiracy circles in the U.S. and has drawn scrutiny over the political messaging in some of his roles.

He also famously starred as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s "The Passion of the Christ" and "The Sound of Freedom."

According to The Guardian, the biopic, "Dark Horse," presents a heroic vision of Jair Bolsonaro and is based on Bolsonaro's successful 2018 campaign for the presidency.

It is directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and written by former Bolsonaro Culture Secretary Mário Frias.

Jair Bolsonaro remains in prison after receiving a 27-year sentence for attempting to overturn the 2022 election results.

Authorities said he orchestrated a plot to invalidate President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory, leading to his imprisonment in September.

In addition to his sentence, a separate ruling has barred him from holding office until 2030, effectively ending his political career.

From prison, the former president issued a rare public endorsement naming Flávio as his preferred successor.

According to The Associated Press, Flávio, 44, has confirmed through his Senate office that he will run in the October 2026 presidential election against the candidate of the Liberal Party.

Flávio, who is the eldest of the brothers, described his decision to run as "irreversible," setting up a direct challenge to President Lula, who is seeking a fourth nonconsecutive term.

"It is with great responsibility that I confirm the decision of Brazil’s greatest political and moral leader, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to entrust me with the mission of continuing our national project," Flávio wrote on X.

His office also confirmed he has visited his father in prison.

Production on "Dark Horse" is expected to continue into 2026, with filming planned in both Brazil and Mexico.