Jerusalem shooting: Alleged 13-year-old Palestinian gunman apprehended by armed Israeli citizen

Israeli police have arrested a 13-year-old Palestinian boy in connection to a shooting in Jerusalem on Saturday.

Video of the incident posted by the Israel Foreign Ministry appeared to show a boy who opened fire on a small group of men walking on the street near the City of David archeological site.

A father, 45, and his son, 22, were injured and taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The attacker was also shot by two nearby civilians carrying licensed weapons.

Police arrived at the scene within a few minutes, apprehended the boy and seized his weapon. He was held in a police ambulance while he received treatment.

The boy allegedly came from East Jerusalem, according to The Jerusalem Post. He traveled by bus to the area, then walked along the street looking for victims before finally opening fire.

"We quickly arrived at the scene and saw the victims. They were fully conscious and suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies," said MDA paramedic Fadi Dekidak. "We quickly put him in an intensive care unit and evacuated them with life-saving medical treatment to Shaare Zedek Hospital."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the shooting that his government’s response would be "strong, swift and accurate."

"We’re not seeking an escalation but are prepared for any scenario," Netanyahu told the AFP.

The U.S. Department of Defense said that officials "are in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack."

The shooting followed an attack on a synagogue Friday night that killed at least seven people and wounded several others, including at least one child. That attack was also reportedly carried out by a Palestinian out of East Jerusalem.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said on Saturday that they would bolster forces in the occupied West Bank, the BBC reported.

Police pursued the suspect and shot him before he could drive away.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides condemned the attack in a tweet, calling it a "horrific act of violence."

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the attack was a "confirmation of the continuation of the resistance action in all the occupied territories, and in response to the crimes of the occupation against our people in the holy places." Video posted online showed what appeared to be Palestinians celebrating the attack as retribution for a deadly missile strike on Thursday.