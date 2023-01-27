Jerusalem synagogue shooting: At least 5 dead after gunman opens fire, Israel police say

A shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday evening has left at least seven people dead and several wounded, including at least one child.

The suspect who started shooting when he entered the synagogue and was killed by police, according to Israeli authorities.

The shooter a Palestinian from East Jerusalem tried to escape in his car but was chased by police as he tried to escape on foot and was shot. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been updated on the attack and will convene a special security situation assessment shortly. Police are searching for any other suspects.

PALESTINIANS IN UPROAR AFTER ISRAELI ARMY KILL MILITANTS, ELDERLY WOMAN IN WEST BANK

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during Friday's briefing that the White House recognized "the very real security challenges facing Israel and the Palestinian Authority. That is something that we recognize and condemn terrorist groups planning and carrying out attacks against innocent civilians. And that is something that you will continue to hear from us, and we will be consistent on that."

She continued "We also regret the loss of innocent lives and … and injuries to civilians and are deeply concerned by the escalating cycle of violence in the West Bank over the past few days. Our administration has been closely engaged with the Israeli and Palestinian Authority on the recent violence and to urge de-escalation."

Israel's emergency medical services (MDA) said a 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are in critical condition, a 20-year-old man is in serious condition, a 14-year-old boy is in moderate to severe condition and a 60-year-old woman is in moderate condition.

On Thursday the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza fired rockets into Israel that were intercepted by its Iron Dome system and no injuries were reported. In retaliation, Israeli jets struck Gaza on Friday.

The rockets came following an Israeli military operation in Jenin that killed six militants as well as three other people Thursday, allegedly including an elderly woman.

ISRAELI, PALESTINIAN FORCES TRADE AIRSTRIKES, ROCKET FIRE, PUTTING WEST BANK ON EDGE

Israeli forces confirmed they had killed "at least" six militants in the West Bank operation, but Palestinian authorities put the death toll at nine. Israeli troops entered the city of Jenin for a counter-terrorism operation and soon came under fire from militants. The troops killed three of the attackers before surrounding the building they fled to and killing three more, according to the Wall St. Journal.

Israel's military says it is investigating reports of other deaths.

The Palestinian Authority announced it was ending security cooperation with Israel following the deadly anti-terror operation in Jenin.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and the Palestinian Authority for talks with leaders there next week.

Fox News Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP