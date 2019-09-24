Home, offices of Jeffrey Epstein associate searched by French police, prosecutors say

French prosecutors searched the home and offices of one of the alleged acquaintances of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein amid an ongoing probe into the alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.

The Paris prosecutor’s office revealed Tuesday that authorities carried out searches at the home of modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel and at his agency, Karin Models, in the high-end 8th arrondissement of Paris.

Authorities did not provide further details about the status of the Epstein probe.

According to U.S. legal records, Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein who flew on his plane and even visited him in jail in Florida when he was convicted

He has long denied any wrongdoing stemming from his relationship with Epstein.

French lawyers for the businessman could not immediately be reached for comment, while Karin Models declined to comment, Reuters reported.

Epstein was arrested in New Jersey on July 6 after his private jet landed from Paris, where he has a residence on Avenue Foch, one of Paris’ most exclusive addresses near the Arc de Triomphe. He pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of girls as young as 14.

The 66-year-old faced up to 45 years behind bars when he died on Aug. 10 in his New York City jail cell. An autopsy report concluded he hanged himself.

Earlier this month, French police said they had interviewed at least 3 people claiming to be victims of Epstein. Authorities appealed to other potential victims to assist in the investigation.

