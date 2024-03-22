Expand / Collapse search
Japan

Japan's emperor and empress visit towns hit by fatal New Year’s Day earthquake

The Japanese earthquake killed 241 people and left more than 9,000 residents displaced

Associated Press
Published
  • Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited towns in the north-central region of Noto on Friday to pray for victims and console thousands of homeless after a deadly New Year's Day earthquake.
  • The magnitude 7.6 quake killed 241 people, with four still missing, leaving over 9,000 residents displaced and living in evacuation facilities.
  • Reconstruction has been slow due to an aging population, officials say.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday visited towns in the north-central region of Noto to pray for victims of the deadly New Year's Day earthquake and console thousands of homeless living in evacuation centers.

The magnitude 7.6 quake killed 241 people. Four are still missing. More than 9,000 residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged are still living in evacuation facilities such as community centers and school gymnasiums.

Reconstruction has come slowly in a largely rural area with an aging population. The region is known for Wajima lacquerware and other handicrafts.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to cheer the imperial couple and held up their phones to take photos of them waving back from the window of a bus.

Emperor and empress

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, right, and Empress Masako visit the victims of the deadly Jan. 1 earthquakes on March 22, 2024, in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture. (Kyodo News via AP)

Naruhito and Masako had not visited earlier because they did not want to interfere with the immediate relief and reconstruction efforts, officials said.

In Wajima city, where 102 people were killed, the royal couple were escorted by Mayor Shigeru Sakaguchi on a visit to more than 100 people still taking refuge inside a community center.

The couple knelt on the floor — a gesture started by his parents to get closer to the people — and talked to the residents, asking about their health and other difficulties.

They also stopped by the burned down ruins of a popular morning market, where 10 people perished. The couple bowed deeply and prayed in silence.

Sakaguchi said their warm words inspired him and the residents to keep up the reconstruction work despite slow progress.

The couple also visited evacuees in a gym in the town of Suzu.