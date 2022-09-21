Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan
Published

Japanese man sets himself on fire to protest Shinzo Abe funeral

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be honored in state funeral next week

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Japanese man set himself on fire Wednesday in protest of the state funeral for the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 

The man, who reportedly doused himself in oil before igniting in protest, carried a note stating his total opposition to honoring the deceased prime minister.

Abe was shot and killed while giving a July speech on a street in Nara in western Japan.

SHINZO ABE DEAD: JAPAN'S LONGEST-SERVING PRIME MINISTER WAS CONSERVATIVE KINGMAKER WHO STRENGTHENED US TIES

The demonstrator — who officials believe to be in his seventies — survived the self-immolation but suffered extensive burns.

Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. 

Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.  (Kyodo News via AP)

The demonstrator was taken to the hospital where his current status is unknown.

JAPAN'S SHINZO ABE ASSASSINATION: WHO IS SUSPECT TETSUYA YAMAGAMI?

The state funeral planned for Abe will take place next week with an elaborate ceremony celebrating the late national leader.

Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

Abe was a powerful ally of the Japanese Imperial Family, firmly supporting their role in Japanese culture and refusing to budge on a variety of proposed reforms on the institution.

The government of Japan announced July 11 that Abe would be receiving the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, the highest award in the entire nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Abe was also awarded the Junior First Rank of Court, a posthumous honor that dates back to ancient Japanese nobility.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com