Shinzo Abe posthumously gifted honors, nobility by Imperial Family he devoutly supported

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week while on the campaign trail in Nara prefecture, has received a series of rare honors from the Imperial Family of Japan.

Abe was a powerful ally of the Japanese Imperial Family, firmly supporting their role in Japanese culture and refusing to budge on a variety of proposed reforms on the institution.

The government of Japan announced July 11 that Abe would be receiving the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, the highest award in the entire nation.

"This is in recognition of his many years of career and accomplishments, including his efforts in diplomacy, economy, and security policy, with a particular focus on Japan-US relations," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

TRUMP MOURNS JAPAN'S SHINZO ABE, 'A UNIFIER LIKE NO OTHER' WHO' CHERISHED HIS MAGNIFICENT COUNTRY'

The Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum is an order headed and presided over by the sitting Emperor of Japan. It is normally only conferred to members of the Imperial Family, foreign heads of state, and royals from other nations. The award is also given exclusively to men.

Members of the Supreme Order receive a decorative collar to be worn on occasions of major importance — the chain is made of solid gold and embellished with finely engraved floral decorations.

The chrysanthemum is an ancient symbol of the Imperial Family and serves as the Emperor's coat of arms.

JAPAN'S SHINZO ABE SHOT AND KILLED: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE TO FORMER PRIME MINISTER

Abe was also awarded the Junior First Rank of Court, a posthumous honor that dates back to ancient Japanese nobility.

After World War II, Senior First Rank honors were functionally ended and have not been handed down — meaning Abe received the highest honor currently utilized by the Imperial Family. Since 1945, only well-respected prime ministers have received the honor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abe — the country's first leader born after World War II — is Japan's longest-serving prime minister . He served from 2006 to 2007 and again in 2012 until he resigned in 2020 after his ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition, resurfaced, calling his decision at the time "gut-wrenching."

Abe's overwhelming success in office is reflected in the dominance of his Liberal Democratic Party — Japan's center-right political party and the most powerful institution in Japanese democracy today.