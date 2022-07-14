Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Shinzo Abe posthumously gifted honors, nobility by Imperial Family he devoutly supported

Shinzo Abe was also posthumously promoted to Junior First Rank of the Court.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was first 'China hawk' Video

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was first 'China hawk'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe speaks on the legacy of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on 'Sunday Night in America.'

Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week while on the campaign trail in Nara prefecture, has received a series of rare honors from the Imperial Family of Japan.

Abe was a powerful ally of the Japanese Imperial Family, firmly supporting their role in Japanese culture and refusing to budge on a variety of proposed reforms on the institution.

The government of Japan announced July 11 that Abe would be receiving the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, the highest award in the entire nation.

"This is in recognition of his many years of career and accomplishments, including his efforts in diplomacy, economy, and security policy, with a particular focus on Japan-US relations," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 08: Crown Prince Fumihito leaves the Imperial Palace after being formally declared first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne during a ceremony in which Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his younger brother crown prince to the people of Japan on November 8, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum is an order headed and presided over by the sitting Emperor of Japan. It is normally only conferred to members of the Imperial Family, foreign heads of state, and royals from other nations. The award is also given exclusively to men.

Members of the Supreme Order receive a decorative collar to be worn on occasions of major importance — the chain is made of solid gold and embellished with finely engraved floral decorations.

The chrysanthemum is an ancient symbol of the Imperial Family and serves as the Emperor's coat of arms.

Foreground from left, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen Mother, Empress Nagako, Emperor Hirohito and Queen Elizabeth. In the background of the Royal group are, from left, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, the Prince Of Wales, Princess Anne, Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret (behind the Queen), and extreme right, Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone. The Queen wears the Collar and Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, Japan's highest honour; the Emperor wears the Order of the Garter.   (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

Abe was also awarded the Junior First Rank of Court, a posthumous honor that dates back to ancient Japanese nobility.

After World War II, Senior First Rank honors were functionally ended and have not been handed down — meaning Abe received the highest honor currently utilized by the Imperial Family. Since 1945, only well-respected prime ministers have received the honor.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito speaks as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)

Abe — the country's first leader born after World War II — is Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He served from 2006 to 2007 and again in 2012 until he resigned in 2020 after his ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition, resurfaced, calling his decision at the time "gut-wrenching."

Abe's overwhelming success in office is reflected in the dominance of his Liberal Democratic Party — Japan's center-right political party and the most powerful institution in Japanese democracy today.

Chrysanthemum Lantern at the Meiji Shrine, Tokyo Japan. (Photo by: Planet One Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A male suspect was arrested at the scene and an apparent homemade gun was confiscated. He was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, Nara prefectural police confirmed. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com