Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan
Published

Japanese health panel recommends importation and use of medical marijuana

Japan is rethinking its strict stance on medical marijuana

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday recommended revising the nation's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.

The recommendation was based on meeting medical needs and to harmonise Japan with international standards, the committee said in a report. The revision would apply to marijuana products whose safety and efficacy were confirmed under laws governing pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

BIDEN SKIPPING SHINZO ABE FUNERAL WORKS ‘IN FAVOR FOR CHINA,' JAPANESE COMMENTATOR SAYS

Japan has very strict laws banning the importation, production, and use of illicit substances. The committee's report noted that only 1.4% of people in Japan had ever used marijuana, compared to 20-40% in Western countries.

Japan currently uses marijuana plants for hemp used for fabric, as pictured here at Japan's largest legal marijuana farm in Kanuma, Japan, on July 5, 2016.

Japan currently uses marijuana plants for hemp used for fabric, as pictured here at Japan's largest legal marijuana farm in Kanuma, Japan, on July 5, 2016. (REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo)

Revision of the law would be necessary for the use of the cannabis-derived epilepsy drug Epidiolex, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in Japan, the report said.

JAPAN’S HERD IMMUNITY FOR COVID-19 NEARS 90%