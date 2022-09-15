Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Japan to waive some visa requirements to boost tourism

Japan will remove its limit on daily arrivals and stop requiring visas for short-term US travelers

Associated Press
Japan is expected to waive visa requirements for certain tourists and remove a limit on daily arrivals in October as it aims to benefit from a rebound in global tourism, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Following the change, Japan will not require visas for short-term travelers from the United States and certain other countries, and will scrap the daily entry cap of 50,000 people, the media outlet said.

JAPANESE EMPEROR NARUHITO WILL ATTEND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S FUNERAL IN RARE TRIP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the changes in the coming days, the report said.

With the yen languishing near a 24-year low against the dollar, owing to a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, the Japanese government could benefit from capitalizing on the increased buying power of tourists by easing travel requirements, the report added.

The Yasaka shrine in Kyoto, Japan, was once a popular tourism spot for foreigners. Since the pandemic, Japan has shut its doors to overseas visitors along with the revenue they bring to the country. Pictured: The empty Yasaka shrine photographed two years after the pandemic on June 26, 2022. (Kosuke Okahara/Bloomberg)

Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travellers to 50,000 from 20,000, and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure Covid tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

Before the pandemic, Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions.