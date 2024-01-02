Expand / Collapse search
Japan

Japan Airlines passenger plane burst into flames after possible collision at Tokyo's Haneda airport

NHK reported all 379 passengers and crew ultimately escaped from the plane

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Japan earthquake blamed for fire as country issues tsunami warnings Video

Japan earthquake blamed for fire as country issues tsunami warnings

A fire burned in the aftermath of a series of earthquakes striking Japan Monday. (NTV)

A thick plume of black smoke rose over an airport runway in Japan on Tuesday after a Japanese aircraft burst into flames, local media reported.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed a Japan Airlines passenger plane on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport with flames coming out of its windows. Shortly after, the plane was entirely consumed.

A Japan Airlines spokesperson said more than 300 passengers were on board when the aircraft initially caught fire. NHK reported all 379 passengers and crew ultimately escaped from the plane. 

Local news reports said the fire broke out after the plane hit another aircraft after landing. The other plane was possibly a Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported. A Coast Guard spokesperson said it was investigating the possible collision.

JAPAN ISSUES TSUNAMI WARNINGS, ORDERS EVACUATIONS AFTER EARTHQUAKES

Plane on fire

A Japan Airlines plane is on fire on the runway of Haneda airport on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Kyodo News via AP)

Several emergency vehicles responded to the fire, utilizing water and foam. However, the flames had spread across too much of the plane.

Flames, wreckage

A Japan Airlines plane is on fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.   (Kyodo News via AP)

Plane at airport

This photo taken on December 29, 2023 shows a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane taxiing past the control tower after its arrival at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo.  (RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The aircraft JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda, officials said. Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan.

All runways and services at the airport were suspended.

This report is devloping and will be updated.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.