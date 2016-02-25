Jamaican prime minister fights for her job amid tough times

The prime minister of Jamaica is fighting to keep her job amid high crime and unemployment in the largest English-speaking country in the Caribbean.

Voters in Jamaica are choosing a new Parliament and polls show it is likely to be a close race between the ruling People's National Party of Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller and the opposition Jamaica Labor Party.

There have been long lines at polling stations across the country Thursday. Police say arsonists set fire to a polling station in Hanover Parish on the island's northwest corner before dawn. Voting was moved to another location and there have been no other major incidents reported.

Simpson Miller became the country's first female leader during her first term, which ended in 2007. Her second term started in 2011.