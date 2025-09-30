Italy’s Meloni says Gaza flotilla risks escalation, could ‘blow up' potential ceasefire deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Gaza-bound flotilla involving anti-Israel activists and celebrities, including Greta Thunberg, has drawn sharp criticism from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as Israel watches closely amid fears it could derail Donald Trump’s push for a peace deal.

Meloni warned the flotilla is intended to destabilize Trump’s peace plan, stating on X, "The truth is simple: those aids can be delivered without risks … Insisting on wanting to force a naval blockade means making oneself- Knowingly or not- instruments of those who want to blow up every possibility of [a] ceasefire. Spare us the lesson in morality on peace if your goal is escalation. And do not exploit the civilian population of Gaza if you are not truly interested in their fate."

The Trump administration has framed its 20-point plan as the path to both ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of Israeli hostages, but the flotilla could shift the narrative back toward confrontation.

On X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated, "The flotilla to Gaza is not a humanitarian act, but a dangerous provocation intended to inflame tensions and undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts."

The Global Sumud Flotilla describes itself as a "multinational civilian effort to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza," saying the flotilla is the largest attempt to date to break Israel’s maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has now lasted 18 years. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms.

The Sumud flotilla is now moving into waters that fall within Israel’s exclusive economic zone and is expected to reach Israeli waters around Yom Kippur with nearly 50 vessels and hundreds of anti-Israel activists on board. According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, Jerusalem has deployed 600 police officers and naval units, and even set up a special court at Ktzi’ot Prison to process detainees, with security officials warning of possible provocations at sea. "This is a sensitive and complex operation, and we are preparing for provocations," a senior Israeli police officer said.



The flotilla has drawn international attention not only because of Thunberg’s participation but also because of its European and regional connections. The fleet departed from Barcelona, with activists supported by groups in Spain, which Jerusalem claims is tied to Hamas operative Saif Abu Kashk, who allegedly runs a front company that Israeli intelligence claims controls many of the ships.

At the same time, Turkey says it has been monitoring the flotilla with drones, with Ankara saying it may assist further "on humanitarian grounds." Turkey has been accused of sheltering Hamas members in the country.

For Israel, observers say the challenge is to prevent activists from reaching Gaza while avoiding an international incident that could play into Hamas’s hands. As Trump works to lock in a deal, the looming confrontation at sea risks shifting headlines away from diplomacy and back toward conflict.

On Tuesday, Israel released documents tying the flotilla’s organizers to Hamas through the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA). The group, established in Turkey in 2017, has been designated a terrorist organization by Israel and accused of serving as Hamas’s overseas arm.







