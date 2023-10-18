Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy

Italy suspends open-border agreement with neighboring Slovenia

16,000 people have illegally entered Italy through the Slovene border this year

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Italy on Wednesday announced it will suspend an open-border agreement with neighboring Slovenia, citing an increased threat of terrorism in Europe due to violence in the Middle East.

ITALIAN LAWMAKERS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE $10.5M TO BUILD LONG-DELAYED HOLOCAUST MUSEUM IN ROME

Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government said authorities in the northeastern border region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia had identified 16,000 people so far this year who had entered Italy illegally across the Slovenian border, the last stop on the Balkan route that some migrants take to enter western Europe. That is in addition to the 140,000 migrant arrivals in Italy by sea, an increase of 85% over 2022.

Giorgia Meloni at the Europe Summit

Right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives at the Europe Summit, Granada, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.  (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

The government said in a statement that the Interior Ministry’s anti-terrorism committee was looking into the situation, which "confirms the necessity of" reinforcing Italy's border.

SPANISH MIGRANT RESCUE SHIP REPORTEDLY IMPOUNDED FOR ITALIAN MARITIME VIOLATION

Italy said it would resume border controls starting Oct. 21 for 10 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italy and Slovenia are among 27 countries that belong to the Schengen area, the world's largest free travel zone.