Italy: Hague tribunal OKs marine's return from India for now

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Italy's Foreign Ministry says an international tribunal in The Hague has decided that an Italian marine being held in India in the shooting deaths of two Indian fishermen mistaken for pirates can return home for the duration of arbitration.

India has accused Salvatore Girone and fellow marine Massimiliano Latorre of the shootings in 2012 while they were assigned to anti-piracy duties aboard an Italian commercial ship. Italy contends the incident occurred in international waters and disputes India's claim to jurisdiction.

Latorre is currently in Italy for medical reasons following a stroke.

The ministry said Monday "the conditions of (Girone's) return will be agreed upon by Italy and India."

The international arbitration could last years. Italy says it's counting on "a constructive attitude by India."