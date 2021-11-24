Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published
Last Update 46 mins ago

Italy frees man found guilty of killing Amanda Knox's roommate

Rudy Guede's scheduled release was moved up by a few weeks

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher was freed Tuesday after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence, his lawyer said. 

Attorney Fabrizio Ballarini said Rudy Guede’s planned Jan. 4 release had been moved up a few weeks by a judge and he was freed on Tuesday. He will continue to work in the library at the Viterbo-based Center for Criminology Studies, Ballarini said in an email. 

Guede had already been granted permission to leave prison during the day to work at the center while he served his sentence for the 2007 murder of 21-year-old Kercher. 

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER RIPS BAIL REFORM: ‘PEOPLE ARE DYING’ 

Rudy Guede, left, is greeted by an unidentified person as he leaves the penitentiary for a temporary release of thirty-six hours, in Viterbo, Italy, on June 25, 2016. 

Rudy Guede, left, is greeted by an unidentified person as he leaves the penitentiary for a temporary release of thirty-six hours, in Viterbo, Italy, on June 25, 2016.  (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The case in the university city of Perugia gained international notoriety after Kercher’s American roommate, Amanda Knox, and Knox’s then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion. Both were initially convicted, but Italy’s highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

American journalist Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" during the first edition of the Criminal Justice Festival, an event organized by The Italy Innocence Project and the local association of barristers, on June 15, 2019, in Modena, Italy. Recently, the man found guilty of killing Knox's roommate was freed.

American journalist Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled "Trial by Media" during the first edition of the Criminal Justice Festival, an event organized by The Italy Innocence Project and the local association of barristers, on June 15, 2019, in Modena, Italy. Recently, the man found guilty of killing Knox's roommate was freed. (Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Guede was originally convicted in a fast-track trial procedure. He has denied killing Kercher. 